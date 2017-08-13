Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will file an appeal for his six-game suspension on Tuesday according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ezekiel Elliott has until Wednesday to file his appeal of his 6-game suspension, but it is likely to be submitted Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2017

The suspension is the result of an NFL investigation into a domestic violence allegation directed at Elliott from last summer. No charges were filed, but the NFL is allowed to investigate on their own terms and deliver rulings.

If the suspension holds, Elliott will not be able to play in a game until Week 8 because the Cowboys have a bye in Week 7.

Last season, Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and added 15 rushing TDs.