It looks like Joel Embiid is staying in Philadelphia for a long, long time.

Embiid signed a five-year extension worth $148 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If Embiid meets the super-max criteria over the course of the deal, he could earn as high as $178 million, Wojnarowski tweets.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

If Embiid meets the super max criteria over course of deal, he could earn as much as $178M. https://t.co/55eWZGis4I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

While Embiid has been impressive over the course of his career, he has struggled with injuries. He missed the first two seasons of his career with a broken bone in his foot and only played in 31 games last year because of a meniscus tear in his left knee. He averaged 20.2 points per game and 7.8 rebounds.

The deal includes some salary cap protection for the 76ers should Embiid sustain injury that requires him to miss significant time, Wojnarowski reports.