ESL and former Fox executive David Hill have teamed up to tackle “special projects”, according to Variety’s Todd Spangler.

The esports event organizers and production studio Hilly will work together to advance the broadcast coverage of major events. The report says Hill and his company will train ESL staff as well as help lock down high quality announcing talent.

“Being absolutely fair, it’s not the acme of television production,” Hill told Variety in regards to ESL's production value. “We’re going to make gaming [TV] network-ready, because we firmly believe the next big thing in entertainment is video gaming.”

Hill spent time with 20th Century Fox and was the first president of Fox Sports from 1993-1994. He won an Emmy for his production of the 2011 World Series.

The report also includes mention of a potential pay-per-view plan for larger events, however ESL vice president of pro gaming Ulrich Schulze shot down the rumours on Twitter.

