The groups for the 2017 European League Championship Series have been selected, according to a report from ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Industry sources tell ESPN that teams were divided into the new format early Saturday, starting with Group A and B captains G2 Esports and H2k-Gaming. G2 and H2k topped their respective groups after earning the most championship points last year.

Group A features G2, Fnatic, Misfits, Giants Gaming and Team ROCCAT and Group B includes H2k, Splyce, Team Vitality, Unicorns of Love and Origen.

The groups were selected in a snake draft beginning with the captains. The captains selected a member of the opposite group and each ensuing selection would pick the next team.

G2 placed summer split runner-ups Splyce into Group B while H2k put Fnatic and Misfits in Group A. Fnatic and Misfits added Team Vitality and Unicorns of Love to Group B and those two finished off the draft by sending Giants Gaming and Team ROCCAT to Group A. Origen was the final team on the board and was put in Group B.

The EU LCS is taking after China’s Legends Pro League with the two-group format. The league will also be a best-of-three series in the regular season.