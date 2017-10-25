The New Orleans Pelicans are signing ex-Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith under an injury hardship exception, reports Yahoo's Shams Charania.

Free agent forward Josh Smith plans to sign with New Orleans under an injury hardship exception, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2017

The exception means that Smith's contract is non-guaranteed.

The news comes less than one day after forward Anthony Davis had an MRI on his left knee. The MRI showed that Davis does not have any structural damage and he is considered day-to-day.

Smith comes to the NBA from the Sichuan Blue Whales. Smith last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season with the Houston Rockets, averaging 6.6 points per game.