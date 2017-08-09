Devonta Freeman has taken the title of the NFL's highest-paid running back, according to Mike Silver of NFL Network.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed Wednesday Freeman signed a five-year contract extension, which Silver reports is worth a total of $41.25 million. His annual salary of $8.25 is just above that of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who makes $8 million annually.

Freeman's run at the top may be short lived, however, as Pittsburgh Steelers running back LeVeon Bell will make $12.1 million once he signs his franchise tag tender. He had been scheduled to make $1.79 million this year in the final season of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old ranked ninth in the NFL last season with 1,079 rushing yards and posted 11 touchdowns, he added 462 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Freeman ran for 162 yards and caught 10 passes for 168 yards in the postseason as the Falcons fell to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He had 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots.

"This is where I've always wanted to be," Freeman said in a team release. "I want to thank Mr. Blank, Thomas and Coach (Dan) Quinn for all of their support. I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning."

Freeman has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons after running for only 248 yards as a rookie in 2014. He owns 27 total touchdowns over the past two seasons and has crossed 1,500 yards from scrimmage in both seasons.

According to ESPN, only teammate Julio Jones has posted more yards from scrimmage than Freeman over the past two years.

"We are very pleased that we were able to get this extension done," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "Devonta embodies everything we are looking for in a Falcon, and we are proud that he'll be able to spend his career here in Atlanta."

Freeman was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has been named to two straight Pro Bowls.