The Houston Rockets have a new local owner.

According to multiple sources, Landry's, Inc. owner Tilman Fertitta has purchased the club from Leslie Alexander for a reported price of $2.2 billion.

According to NBA sources Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) set to buy the Houston Rockets franchise. pic.twitter.com/1aCvcCGUKZ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 5, 2017

Mark Berman from FOX 26 Houston was first with the news.

Born in Galveston, Texas, Fertitta's holdings include the Golden Nugget Casino, Rainforest Cafe, Mortons The Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. He is also the host and star of Billion Dollar Buyer on CNBC.

Alexander had purchased the Rockets prior to the 1993-1994 National Basketball Association season for $85 million. Forbes' most recent valuation of the franchise had it at $1.65 billion.