According to TMZ Sports, wide receiver Michael Floyd has tested positive for alcohol while under house arrest as a result of a December DUI charge and may face jail time.

Floyd was not allowed to have any alcohol and was being monitored as part of his house arrest sentencing. He reportedly failed tests on the morning of June 11.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Floyd told court officials that his flagged tests were a result of Kombucha tea.

According to Adam Schefter, Scottsdale court records show that Floyd has an Order to Show Cause hearing set for June 26. The hearing was set yesterday.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement earlier Friday, saying "We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter. We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time."

On Dec. 12, Floyd was discovered by Scottsdale police passed out behind the wheel of his SUV with the engine running. He was charged (and later convicted) of an extreme DUI violation. He was reported as having a blood-alcohol level of .217, far above the legal limit 0.08.

Following his arrest, Floyd was cut by his team at the time, the Arizona Cardinals. He was quickly scooped up by the New England Patriots as a free agent, where he appeared in two games at the end of the regular season and in one in the playoffs.

In the off-season, Floyd signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 27-year-old out of Notre Dame has 3,781 career receiving yards with 24 touchdowns.