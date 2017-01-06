FlyQuest has completed its League of Legends roster with jungler Galen “Moon” Holgate, according to a report from ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Sources close to the situation tell ESPN that the former Team Liquid Academy and NRG eSports member is the fifth and final piece to the puzzle of the team owned by Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens and Fortress Investment Group.

Moon joins the former Cloud9 Challenger roster of An "Balls" Van Le, Hai "Hai" Du Lam, Johnny "Altec" Ru and Daerek "LemonNation" Hart. The position in the North American League Championship Series was purchased for $1.8 million and the four players contracts for $700,000 - a record total of $2.5 million.

According to ESPN’s sources, a deal with Canadian jungler Andy “Chorong” Hoang was in place but fell through due to visa issues ahead of Riot Games’ roster lock on Wednesday. Chorong is the cousin of FlyQuest top laner Balls.

Moon ranked 40th in KDA ratio (3.1), 49th in CS per minute (4.1) and 45th in kill participation (68%) last season.