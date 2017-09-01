Three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has been released by the Arizona Cardinals according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals have cut RB Chris Johnson, source said. Have to wonder if this is the end of the line for the former superstar. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Johnson played for the Cardinals for the last two seasons, but rushed for only 95 yards in four games in 2016.

Johnson became a household name when he put up a total of 2,006 rushing yards in his sophmore season in 2009 for the Tennessee Titans, earning the nickname CJ2K. Johnson followed that up with four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2013, but declined dramatically after that.

The 31-year-old went to school at East Carolina.