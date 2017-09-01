1h ago
Report: Former 2,000 yard rusher Johnson cut
TSN.ca Staff
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has been released by the Arizona Cardinals according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Johnson played for the Cardinals for the last two seasons, but rushed for only 95 yards in four games in 2016.
Johnson became a household name when he put up a total of 2,006 rushing yards in his sophmore season in 2009 for the Tennessee Titans, earning the nickname CJ2K. Johnson followed that up with four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2013, but declined dramatically after that.
The 31-year-old went to school at East Carolina.