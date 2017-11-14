Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder and current Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward is a candidate for the New York Yankees managerial opening, according to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Source: Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward is a candidate for the Yankees’ managerial opening. No interview has been scheduled yet. Woodward was in camp with the Yankees in 2008 but never played for them. He managed Team New Zealand in the 2016 WBC. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 15, 2017

Woodward has been coaching with the Dodgers for the past two seasons and was manager of New Zealand in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Woodward coached in the Seattle Mariners' organization.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Woodward spent the first seven years of his playing career with the Blue Jays. After being drafted by the Blue Jays in the 54th round in 1994, Woodward finished his time in Toronto with a .245 batting average and 26 home runs and 135 RBIs over 1,077 at bats.