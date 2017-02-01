The former co-owner of the San Jose Sharks has reportedly invested in esports organization Echo Fox, according to a report from ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wolf reports that Sclavos, a friend of Echo Fox founder and three-time NBA champion Rick Fox, first invested in the organization four to five months ago. He is also acquaintances with Echo Fox CEO Jace Hall and other investor Amit Raizada.

"I live full-time in Los Angeles and am very good friends with Amit Raizada and Rick Fox. Rick is one of the owners and Amit is another investor there," Sclavos told ESPN. "In talking about various business opportunities that I was looking to pursue in either venture capital or private equity, we happened one night to be talking about Echo Fox and what was going on in competitive video gaming.”

"I knew Jace Hall from way back when and Amit's obviously been a very successful businessman himself. I thought, 'why not put my lot in with these guys and try to make something in this new market, which has a lot of similarities to what I did in tech and what a lot of similarities to what I did in pro hockey?'"

Sclavos held a minority ownership stake in the Sharks from 2002 until 2013 when he sold his share to majority owner Hasso Platner. He was formerly the chairman of the board, president and CEO of VeriSign and a board member of Intuit, Juniper Networks and Salesforce.com.

Echo Fox has teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, H1Z1, Gears of War 4 and most recently invested in a stable of fighting games and players.