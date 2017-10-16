35m ago
Report: Fournette expected to be fine after foot injury
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Rams 27, Jaguars 17
Leonard Fournette's impressive rookie season is not expected to be derailed by the foot/ankle injury he suffered Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars expect Fournette to play this coming week against the Indianapolis Colts, despite the injury suffered Sunday.
Fournette's early-season pace has helped the Jaguars to a 3-3 record this season. The 22-year-old has 596 yards and six touchdowns in six games for the Jags this season after the team drafted him fourth overall this spring.