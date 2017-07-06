The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to sign free agent forward Rudy Gay to a two-year deal worth $17 million-plus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal includes a player option, says Wojnarowski.

In the end, Gay left Sacramento for San Antonio for a chance to be part of a contender. Spurs worked hard to close this over 72 hours. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Last season, Gay averaged 18.7 points per game on a shooting percentage of .455 for the Sacramento Kings. His season was cut short when he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in a Jan. 18 game against the Indians Pacers.

The 30-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.

Toronto Raptors fans will remember Gay from his short tenure with the team. The Raptors acquired Gay from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons. After 51 games with the Raptors in parts of two seasons, he was dealt (along with Quincy Acy and Aaron Gray) to the Kings for Patrick Patterson, Greivis Vásquez, John Salmons and Chuck Hayes.

Gay declined the player option on the final year of his three-year, $40 million deal, making him an unrestricted free agent.