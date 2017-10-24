Markelle Fultz hasn't had the greatest start to his career, but there may be an explanation.

This summer's first overall pick had fluid drained from his shoulder and is planning to visit a specialist according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Agent to ESPN: Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from shoulder, "literally cannot raise up arms to shoot ..." Story: https://t.co/ZIksfte5cu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 24, 2017

"He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent," his agent Raymond Brothers told Wojnarowski.

Despite the procedure, he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

In four games, Fultz is averaging six points per game with a 33.3 field goal percentage while shooting 50 per cent from the free throw line.

In college, Fultz shot 47.6 per cent from the field and 64.9 per cent from the line.