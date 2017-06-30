Goaltender Steve Mason has reportedly found a new home. The veteran netminder has signed with the Winnipeg Jets according to a report from the Winnipeg Free Press. Terms of the deal are said to be released on Saturday.

"It's confirmed, The #NHLJets have signed G Steve Mason. Deal is expected to be announced Saturday. Has already found a place to rent #wfp," tweeted Free Press reporter Jeff Hamilton.

Mason had a .908 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average in 58 games last season for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 29-year-old was a Vezina Trophy finalist in his rookie year for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009, but failed to match his production in the seasons following. In April of 2013, he was traded to the Flyers in exchange for Michael Leighton and a 2015 third-round draft pick.

Mason was coming off a three-year, $12.3 million deal.

Last season, it was Connor Hellebuyck's crease in Winnipeg. In 56 games for the Jets, he had a save percentage of .907 and a goals against average of 2.89. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.