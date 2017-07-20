14h ago
Report: Garcia deal to Twins not finished
TSN.ca Staff
On Thursday night, it appeared the Minnesota Twins were putting on the finishing touches to a trade that would land them starting left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the deal has not yet come to fruition.
Not only the deal not done, but the Braves remain in contact with other teams for Garcia's services.
Minnesota would have reportedly sent a minor league prospect back to Atlanta to complete the deal.
The 31-year-old Garcia is 3-7 this year in 17 starts with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. His career record is 65-52 with a 3.65 ERA for the Cardinals and Braves.