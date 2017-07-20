On Thursday night, it appeared the Minnesota Twins were putting on the finishing touches to a trade that would land them starting left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the deal has not yet come to fruition.

Source: Jaime Garcia to the Twins is not a done deal. In fact, source said other teams are still talking to the Braves about Garcia. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 21, 2017

Not only the deal not done, but the Braves remain in contact with other teams for Garcia's services.

Minnesota would have reportedly sent a minor league prospect back to Atlanta to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old Garcia is 3-7 this year in 17 starts with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. His career record is 65-52 with a 3.65 ERA for the Cardinals and Braves.