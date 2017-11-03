Garoppolo on trade to SF: 'I'm excited, It's going to be a good thing'

Newly acquired San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will dress but likely won't play Sunday according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

49ers Kyle Shanahan (on @KNBR) says Garoppolo will suit up vs Cardinals but wants more practice reps & better support (see: Staley) b4 plays — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 3, 2017

Shanahan added that he would like to see Garoppolo get more reps in practice and have better support on the offensive line before making his debut. He called it an "uphill battle" for the quarterback to get accustomed to the offence.

"We'll get as much as we can through these eight weeks, but he still won't have it down throughout just these eight weeks," Shanahan said on the Murph & Mac Show.

Garoppolo was traded from the New England Patriots to the 49ers earlier in the week for a 2018 second-round pick.

"He's got that calm, little cool gunslinger mentality. Kind of one of the boys," Patriots receiver Julian Edelman told The Dan Patrick Show.

In six games last season, he threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.