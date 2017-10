Redblacks Sinopoli done for the season

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jerrell Gavins left practice Tuesday on a cart with an apparent right leg injury, according to Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun.

Jerrell Gavins down on the sideline. Having an issue in right leg. #Redblacks — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) October 24, 2017

Jerrell Gavins loaded into cart and taken off field. #Redblacks — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) October 24, 2017

Gavins has 41 tackles and one interception in 15 games for the Redblacks this season.

The 29-year-old has 167 tackles and seven interceptions in 59 games in the CFL, all with the Redblacks.