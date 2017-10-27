Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton could be on the move this offseason and according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the San Francisco Giants are the early favourites to land the 27-year-old power hitter, if he is on the market.

Stanton, who set a career high leading the league with 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, has been rumoured to be traded away from the Marlins now that the team has been sold to a group of investors, including future Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

According to Heyman’s report, people close to Stanton say that the Giants would likely be high on his list of destinations, a choice that will ultimately be in his hands due to having a full no-trade clause.

The report also states that the Marlins and Giants have not spoken about the possibility of making a trade.

Stanton is entering the fourth season of a 13-year, $325 million deal which will see him make $25 million in 2018, after being paid $14.5 million last year.

The California native can opt out of his contract after the 2020 season.