The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in acquiring Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Bradley Jr. is one of many outfielders the Giants are eyeing, including Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The Giants current starting center fielder is 33-year-old Denard Span.

The 27-year-old had a slash line of .245/.323/.402 in 2017 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI. It was a huge downturn from 2016 where Bradley Jr. hit .267 while hitting 26 home runs and adding 87 RBI.

Bradley Jr. has played his entire five year career with the Red Sox and was drafted in the first round in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of South Carolina.