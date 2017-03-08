One of the NFL's top free agent wide receivers available has reportedly found a new home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cites a source that says that Brandon Marshall has reached an agreement on a two-year deal worth $12 million with the New York Giants.

Giants giving former Jets WR Brandon Marshall a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

The deal, however, cannot become offical until the new league year begins at 4 p.m ET Thursday.

Marshall, 32, was recently released by the New York Jets after he reportedly turned down the team's offer to re-sign him. The Giants, which would become Marshall's fifth team, may now very well have one of the NFL's best receiving corps, adding the veteran to superstar Odell Beckham Jr. and second-year stud Sterling Shepard.

Last season, Marshall totalled 59 receptions, 788 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns with the Jets.