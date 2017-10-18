New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game with an ankle injury according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Sterling Shepard returns to practice for banged-up #Giants. He was limited participant. So was Olivier Vernon https://t.co/S6os6tf5xE — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 18, 2017

Shepard was injured during their Week 5 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers and was in a walking boot following the game.

Shepard’s status for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks is unclear, but the Giants are hoping he’s able to go given the injuries they already have at the wide receiver position. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris are all out for the season with foot or ankle injuries. In Week 6, no wideout had more than 15 yards receiving.

Shepard sits third on the Giants with 22 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

The Giants are 1-5 and sit last in the NFC East.