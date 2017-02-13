The New York Giants are releasing wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings according to a report by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Veteran WR Victor Criz being released by Giants, per source. He was set to count $9.4 million vs salary cap. He caught 39 passes this season — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 13, 2017

The Giants are also releasing starting RB Rashad Jennings, per sources. He was set to count over $3M vs salary cap and will save them $2.5M. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 13, 2017

Cruz has spent his entire NFL career with the Giants since breaking in with the team in 2010.

In 2011, he posted a career best 1,536 yards and in 2012 scored 10 touchdowns, his single season high water mark.

Cruz tore his patellar tendon in 2014 and missed the rest of that season and the entire 2015 campaign rehabbing from the injury.

Jennings spent the last three seasons with the Giants and has also appeared with the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars during his seven year NFL career.