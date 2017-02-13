1h ago
Report: Giants to release Cruz, Jennings
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Giants are releasing wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings according to a report by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
Cruz has spent his entire NFL career with the Giants since breaking in with the team in 2010.
In 2011, he posted a career best 1,536 yards and in 2012 scored 10 touchdowns, his single season high water mark.
Cruz tore his patellar tendon in 2014 and missed the rest of that season and the entire 2015 campaign rehabbing from the injury.
Jennings spent the last three seasons with the Giants and has also appeared with the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars during his seven year NFL career.