Jones: 'I'm well known as having been a supporter of Roger Goodell'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is still on track to receiving a contract extension, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cites a source that says the extension is "getting papered right now".

Schefter's source adds that the deal could take days or even weeks to finalize, but it's "getting done".

"It's done from ownership perspective," the source said, adding that the committee "wouldn't approve something that Roger wouldn't agree to."

Recently, it was reported that Goodell would have already been extended if it were not for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who reportedly was halting the negotiations.

Jones has denied impeding the potential extension, but Schefter's source told the ESPN NFL insider that Jones did in fact raised issues about the deal for Goodell and wanted to open up the search during the process. The source adds that Jones points were shut down.

Goodell's current deal as commissioner expires in 2019.