The Los Angeles Clippers and forward Blake Griffin plan to agree to a five-year deal worth $173 million according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The deal comes on the heels of Chris Paul's trade to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, four other players, a first-round pick and cash considerations.

Griffin is coming off a season where he averaged 21.6 points per game and 8.1 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin declined his player option on the final year of a five-year, $94.5 million deal, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Griffin was the No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma in 2009 but missed all of the 2009-10 season because of a stress fracture in his left knee. He came back the following year to win the Rookie of the Year award.

The 28-year-old has played his entire seven-year career with the Clippers. He is a five-time All-Star.