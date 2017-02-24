Report: Gronk has 'no doubt' he'll be ready for 2017

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski played just eight games last season and underwent season-ending back surgery in December, but according to a report from ESPN, fully expects to be ready for the 2017 season.

According to ESPN, Gronkowski has “no doubt” he’ll be ready for the upcoming season and still hopes to play as long as possible.

I still love playing the game, and as of right now, I want to play as long as I can possibly play. My mindset is to keep on going," Gronkowski told ESPN.

Gronkowski also missed time last year with a hamstring injury and a bruised lung. He finished last year with 25 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

With Martellus Bennett expected to test the free agent market, the Patriots will rely on Gronkowski to return to full health.