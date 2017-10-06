The New England Patriots expect to get tight end Rob Gronkowski back for Week 6 reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski was forced to miss Thursday night’s 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh issue. He was a late addition to the team’s injury report Wednesday after playing all 70 offensive snaps in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

While the Patriots did not record a catch from a tight end against Tampa Bay, Tom Brady still managed to throw for 303 yards with one touchdown.

Running back Rex Burkhead is also expected to make his return next week from both knee and rib injuries after missing three straight games.

The Patriots (3-2) will take on the New York Jets (2-2) in the Meadowlands in Week 6. Since the Patriots played Thursday, they will have 10 days until their next game.