17m ago
Report: Gronkowski to miss Thursday Nighter
TSN.ca Staff
Greer on Patriots' defensive struggles
The New England Patriots will be without star tight end Rob Gronkowski for their Thursday Night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported earlier Thursday that Gronkowski is dealing with a thigh contusion.
The 28-year-old Gronkowski has played in all four games for the Patriots this season after missing half the season last year. He has 20 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.