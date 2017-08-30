Up Next

Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ has been claimed and pulled back from revocable waivers according to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

source: ja happ was claimed/pulled back on waivers. so he's staying in toronto. https://t.co/oI6SCSDuhO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2017

Happ is now expected to not be dealt prior to Thursday’s playoff roster deadline.

The 34-year-old has posted a 6-10 record with a 4.10 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 107.2 innings.

Happ has one year remaining on his contract at $13 million.

Last season the Peru, Illinois native won a career high 20 games with a 3.18 ERA helping the Blue Jays into the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

There is no indication which team put in the waiver claim.