1h ago
Report: Happ claimed, pulled from waivers
TSN.ca Staff
Who to watch out for among Blue Jays September call-ups
Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ has been claimed and pulled back from revocable waivers according to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Happ is now expected to not be dealt prior to Thursday’s playoff roster deadline.
The 34-year-old has posted a 6-10 record with a 4.10 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 107.2 innings.
Happ has one year remaining on his contract at $13 million.
Last season the Peru, Illinois native won a career high 20 games with a 3.18 ERA helping the Blue Jays into the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
There is no indication which team put in the waiver claim.