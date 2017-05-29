J.A. Happ's return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation is at hand.

The 34-year-old lefty appears as Tuesday night's starter versus the Cincinnati Reds in the team's game notes.

No official confirmation just yet, but #BlueJays have listed a starting pitcher for tomorrow -- Mr. Happ. pic.twitter.com/ss6MlBSbp6 — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 29, 2017

Happ has been out since leaving an April 16 start against the Baltimore Orioles early with elbow inflammation. A subsequent MRI came up negative, but the 2016 20-game winner was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 18.

Happ made a rehab start at Class-A Dunedin on Thursday, giving up seven hits and three runs in three innings of work.

In three starts this season, Happ is 0-3 with an earned run average of 4.50 and a WHIP of 1.125 in 16 innings of work.