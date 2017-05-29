38m ago
Report: Happ to return Tuesday vs. Reds
TSN.ca Staff
J.A. Happ's return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation is at hand.
The 34-year-old lefty appears as Tuesday night's starter versus the Cincinnati Reds in the team's game notes.
Happ has been out since leaving an April 16 start against the Baltimore Orioles early with elbow inflammation. A subsequent MRI came up negative, but the 2016 20-game winner was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 18.
Happ made a rehab start at Class-A Dunedin on Thursday, giving up seven hits and three runs in three innings of work.
In three starts this season, Happ is 0-3 with an earned run average of 4.50 and a WHIP of 1.125 in 16 innings of work.