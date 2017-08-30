It doesn't look like Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will be back any time soon.

Manager Dusty Baker said he can sense Harper is getting frustrated and that he was a "long way" from running according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post. The Nationals have no timetable for his return.

Dusty said he can sense Harper getting frustrated with his injury. "He's a long ways from running." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 30, 2017

Harper suffered an injury to his left knee on Aug. 12 against the San Francisco Giants after slipping on first base while trying to leg out a ground ball.

Initially, some feared Harper had suffered structural damage, but an MRI confirmed that he was dealing with a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise. Harper also is dealing with a calf strain in the same leg, according to Janes.

Harper said he's got a calf strain in that left leg, too. So he's working through the knee bruise and strain. Not running yet, obviously. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 30, 2017

While Harper may not be running yet, he is exercising and walking without a limp according to CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, the Nationals recently got outfielder Jayson Werth back from a bone bruise in his left foot. Baker said that if Harper is unable to make it back, Werth should continue to fill right field.

Dusty has Werth in right partially in case Harper isn't ready. "I hate the thought of him not being around, but you gotta make those plans." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 30, 2017

The Nationals hoped to have Harper back by the end of the regular season so he can be ready come playoff time. The Nationals sit at 80-51, well on their way to a National League East Division title.

In 106 games so far this season, the 24-year-old is hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI.

The Nationals finish up their series with the Miami Marlins Wednesday night.