It looks like the Washington Nationals may get outfielder Bryce Harper back this season after all.

Harper took batting practice again Tuesday and the Nationals are optimistic he will return by next week, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Bryce Harper again taking BP for #Nats as they are optimistic he will return by next week — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 19, 2017

He was reportedly impressive in his own-field workout tweets Nightengale, running and throwing in addition to taking batting practice.

Bryce Harper was impressive in workout, running, throwing and hitting. The #Nats are encouraged and optimistic he'll return next week. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 19, 2017

He also hit in a simulated game reports Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Harper has been out since Aug. 12 with a left knee injury. Harper was diagnosed with a deep bone bruise and a hyperextended left knee after slipping on first base as he extended to try and beat out a ground ball.

In 106 games so far this season, Harper has 29 home runs and 87 RBI.

While the Nationals have already clinched the National League East division title, they would like Harper to get some at-bats prior to the beginning of the playoffs.

Washington sits at 90-59 and takes on the Atlanta Braves on the road Tuesday night.