Paul Millsap looks to be staying with the Atlanta Hawks.

After the veteran power forward's name had been bandied about in trade rumours over the past several days, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that general manager Wes Wilcox is telling teams that the three-time All-Star is no longer available.

Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

The Toronto Raptors were believed to be among the teams interested in the 31-year-old native of Monroe, Louisiana.

With the Hawks dealing sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend, there was thought that the team would continue to sell off assets as the February 23 trade deadline approached, but Wilcox has made it clear that the team intends to contend going forward.

For now, the Hawks are determined to compete in the Eastern Conference and Millsap decision signals a shift away from unloading assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

Winners of six straight and eight of their last 10, the Hawks currently sit atop the Southeast Division with a 21-6 record and are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

In 34 games this season, Millsap is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.1 minutes a night. Millsap can opt out from the final year of his contract this summer and become an unrestricted freee agent.