Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a battery charge, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The arrest occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in an Atlanta suburb.

Sources: Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in early morning hours on Thursday in Atlanta suburb. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2017

Schroder, 24, was later released on bail.

The team issued a release earlier on Friday.

"We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning," the statement read. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

A native of Braunschweig, Germany, Schroder is heading into his fifth season with the Hawks.