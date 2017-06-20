The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade centre Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Bobcats, source tell ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical adds that Charlotte is trading centre Miles Plumlee, guard Marco Belinelli and the rights to the 41st pick in the 2017 draft to Atlanta for Howard and the 31st pick.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

The 2016-17 season was the 31-year-old Howard's lone with the Hawks. He averaged 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds. The Hornets would become the fifth team that Howard has played for in his career that has spanned 13 seasons.