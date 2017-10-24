Injured Miami Heat centre Hassan Whiteside will not play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs with a left knee bone bruise according to Manny Navarro of the Palm Beach Post.

More news: Spoke to Goran Dragic about his bruised thigh last night. He was going through treatment, not seriously worried about it. He’s expected to play. Dion Waiters is questionable. #Heat won’t discuss Whiteside again until the weekend. Hope remains for Saturday — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 24, 2017

The Heat remain hopeful that he will make it back for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Whiteside has not played since the Heat fell to the Orlando Magic in their opener.

Last season, Whiteside averaged 17 points per game to go along with 10.3 rebounds.