32m ago
Report: Heat hopeful Whiteside back Saturday
TSN.ca Staff
Injured Miami Heat centre Hassan Whiteside will not play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs with a left knee bone bruise according to Manny Navarro of the Palm Beach Post.
The Heat remain hopeful that he will make it back for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Whiteside has not played since the Heat fell to the Orlando Magic in their opener.
Last season, Whiteside averaged 17 points per game to go along with 10.3 rebounds.