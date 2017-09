Allen says he didn't want to leave Boston

The Miami Heat are close to locking up guard Josh Richardson to a four-year, $42 million deal reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 53 games last year, he averaged 10.2 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The 23-year-old is entering his third year in the league after being drafted with the No. 10 pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.