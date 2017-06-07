Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg is receiving interest from Ohio State according to a report from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a real candidate at Ohio State, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 8, 2017

Hearing increasingly strong rumbles that Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is on Ohio State's very short list as @GaryParrishCBS first reported. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 8, 2017

The Buckeyes recently parted ways with Thad Matta, who spent 13 seasons on the sidelines as head coach.

Hoiberg is still under contract with the Bulls for three more years and $15 million.

Hoiberg gained attention as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones from 2010 to 2015, where he won the 2012 Big-12 co-Coach of the Year Award and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament during his tenure. Prior to the 2015-16 NBA season, Hoiberg signed a 5-year, $25 million deal to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, taking over for Tom Thibodeau.

He's experienced mixed results since joining the Bulls. In two seasons under Hoiberg, the Bulls have gone 83-81, losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round this season despite winning the first two games of the series.

The Bulls also experienced some controversy during the regular season. Veterans Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade called the effort of their teammates into question after a 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 25. This caused point guard Rajon Rondo to post an apparent critique of the comments on Instagram.