Soon-to-be unrestricted free-agent point guard Jrue Holiday is expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans on a five-year deal shortly after free agency begins on July 1, reports ESPN's Marc Stein. The organization and Holiday have a strong bond after overcoming the point guard's family health crisis involving his wife, according to Stein.

League sources: Growing resignation among interested teams that New Orleans comes to terms quickly with Jrue Holiday on rich five-year deal — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Sources say that the Pelicans' bond with Holiday is a super strong one after how they supported him through his recent family health crisis. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Holiday, 27, spent the last four seasons in New Orleans after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers on draft night in 2013. He's averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 assists as the team's starting floor general during his tenure.

The Pelicans have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, but Holiday should be an integral part of the team moving forward, as it could benefit from having a point guard of his caliber playing alongside perennial All-Star big men, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.