Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins left the team’s facility Friday in response to comments made by Texans’ chairman and chief executive Bob McNair, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins’ absence from practice today was related to Bob McNair’s comments, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2017

Other Texans players left the facility but returned, reports ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. The team is expected to demonstrate prior to their game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

The Texans expect Hopkins and all other club members to be with the team Saturday when they’re scheduled to fly to Seattle.

Head coach Bill O’Brien reportedly apprised his team of McNair’s controversial comments at their morning meeting Friday so they would not be blindsided, Schefter tweeted. O’Brien, general manager Rick Smith and assistant head coach Romeo Crennel then led a 90-minute team meeting where players were given the platform to speak out.

Texans HC Bill O’Brien apprised his team of Bob McNair’s comments at morning meeting today so they would not be blinsdsided, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2017

McNair’s controversial comments were said in an ESPN The Magazine story made public Friday where he declared “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners on Oct. 18 over what to do about players kneeling in protest during the national anthem prior to games.

McNair has since apologized for his comments, saying he regretted using the expression and added that he was “not referring to our players.”

"I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally," McNair said. "I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it."

Offensive lineman Duane Brown also spoke out, saying that the comments didn’t surprise him.

“It sickened me,” Brown told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s horrible. It’s frustrating.”

Texans defensive back Treston Decoud took to Twitter to voice his frustration, tweeting “I don’t believe he is the only owner that feel that way… smh.”

I don’t believe he is the only owner that feel that way... smh — Treston Decoud (@_TD31) October 27, 2017

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman also took to Twitter to express his feelings on the situation.

“I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are.” he tweeted Friday afternoon.

“I wish more ppl would do that. So the world could ostracize those who don’t want to see EQUALITY. Otherwise they will continue to hide.” he tweeted shortly after.

I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

I wish more ppl would do that. So the world could ostracize those who don’t want to see EQUALITY. Otherwise they will continue to hide — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner also chimed in, tweeting "People sayin' how they really feel."