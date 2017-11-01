Brian Hoyer is back where he started.

The free agent quarterback, released on Tuesday by the San Francisco 49ers, has returned to the New England Patriots on a three-year deal, reports NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

Hoyer, 32, spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pats from 2009 to 2011 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He appeared in 13 games over that span as Tom Brady's backup.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Hoyer is in his ninth NFL campaign. He became expendable to the Niners when they acquired Jimmy Garoppolo, who he replaces on New England, from the Pats on Monday.

Hoyer started six games games for the Niners this season. He threw for 1,245 yards and four touchdowns on 119-for-205 passing with four interceptions.

Having also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, Hoyer has started in 37 of his 55 career games.

The Patriots (6-2) are on their bye week.