According to Craig Custance of the Athletic Detroit, Maple Leafs pending free agent Matt Hunwick will not be re-signing in Toronto.

Custance reports Hunwick has narrowed his list down to two teams and the Maple Leafs are not among them.

Hunwick played in 72 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season this year, scoring one goal and adding 18 assists. He tallied one assist in six playoff games, averaging 25:39 of ice time per night. He most often paired with Roman Polak, who is also set to hit the open market at Noon et. on Saturday.

Hunwick, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Maple Leafs.

A veteran of 479 career games, Hunwick owns 21 goals and 86 points in his NHL career.