2h ago
Report: Indians, LHP Logan agree on deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Indians and left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan have agreed on a deal, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
The deal is pending a physical.
Logan, 32, posted a 2-5 record with a 3.69 ERA over 46.1 innings pitched in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies, his third year with the club. Last season, left-handed batters hit only .142 over 106 at-bats against Logan.
Over his 11-year career with the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Rockies, the native of San Antonio has a record of 28-23 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.448 WHIP.