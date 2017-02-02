The Cleveland Indians and left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan have agreed on a deal, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is pending a physical.

Sources: #Indians in agreement with free-agent LHP Boone Logan, pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 2, 2017

Per @hoynsie, #Indians’ deal with Logan is for one year and includes a club option for 2018. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 2, 2017

Logan, 32, posted a 2-5 record with a 3.69 ERA over 46.1 innings pitched in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies, his third year with the club. Last season, left-handed batters hit only .142 over 106 at-bats against Logan.

Left-handed hitters vs. Boone Logan last season: .142/.222/.255 in 106 at-bats. Last five seasons: .215/.293/.341 in 419 at-bats. #Indians — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 2, 2017

Over his 11-year career with the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Rockies, the native of San Antonio has a record of 28-23 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.448 WHIP.