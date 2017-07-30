The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just a day away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Rangers "disappointed" with Darvish offers, Indians in play

After it appeared likely that Texas Rangers would move starter Yu Darvish, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers are "disappointed" in the offers they've received.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were thought to be the favourites to land Darvish, but the Rangers are reportedly exploring other options. However, a new team has entered discussions. The Cleveland Indians have been in contact with the Rangers regarding Darvish reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Source: #Indians have spoken with the #Rangers about Yu Darvish. Credit to @Evan_P_Grant for mentioning possibility earlier today. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017

While the Texas Rangers are just 50-54, they sit only 5.5 games back of the second wild card spot.

Darvish is a free agent after the 2017 season and is likely due for a raise on his six-year, $60 million deal he signed as an international free agent prior to the 2012 season.

Gray talks "going down to the wire"

Although there hasn't yet been a deal involving Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray, talks on the right-hander are "going down to the wire" according to Bob Klapisch of USA Today.

While the New York Yankees are said to be one of the teams interested in Gray, there hasn't been any progress Sunday Klapisch tweets.

The Yankees made a move Sunday to bolster their starting five, acquirng Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins, but indications are that might not stop them from going after Gray.

Another team keeping tabs on the 27-year-old is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have stayed in touch with the A's reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Wilson "definitely" gone by tomorrow

With the Detroit Tigers stuck at 47-56, it appears they are going into rebuild mode. Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that reliever Justin Wilson definitely will be on a new team by tomorrow's deadline.

The #Dodgers and #Cubs are in a bidding war now for #Tigers reliever Justin Wilson. Wilson will definitely be gone by tomorrow — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2017

The Chicago Cubs are one of those teams interested according to Nightengale. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested and reportedly are in a bidding war for the Tigers' lefty.

Wilson is having a tremenous year and will fit into each bullpen nicely. He has a 2.68 ERA with a strikeout rate 10 percentage points above his career average.

He is under club control through next year, and as Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports, he could potentially close for the Cubs next year if Wade Davis departs as a free agent after this season.

#Tigers’ Justin Wilson is under club control through next season. If #Cubs land him, could close in ’18 if Wade Davis departs as free agent. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

Reed heading to Boston?

Addison Reed is arguably the top relief pitcher readily avaliable ahead of Monday's deadline. The Boston Red Sox are interested in adding the right-hander according to Mark Feinstein of MLB.com.