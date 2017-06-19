Report: Islanders have deal in place with Vegas

According to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the Islanders have a deal in place with the Vegas Golden Knights that will see the Islanders send Vegas a first-round pick in order to steer them away from one of the designated players on their unprotected list.

Instead, the player designated for selection is believed to be forward Nikolay Kulemin.

Kulemin is in the final year of a four-year deal with a cap hit of $4.187 million.

According to the report, there could also another piece in the deal that will go from New York to Vegas.

That piece could possibly be forward Mikhail Grabovski, who has yet to be cleared to play after suffering a concussion in March, 2016.

Grabovski has a cap hit of $5 million next season.

The Golden Knights will have to spend to a salary cap floor of $55.4 million.