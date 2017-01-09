The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to hire Doug Marrone as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marrone was promoted to interim head coach in December of this season after Gus Bradley was fired. The Jags hired Marrone as the team's assistant head coach-offense/offensive line coach in January 2015.

Marrone last held head coach duties with the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2014. The 52-year-old posted a 6-10 record in his first year in Buffalo followed by a 7-9 campaign. He resigned at the end of the 2014 season.

Jacksonville posted a record of 3-13 this season and finished last in the AFC South.