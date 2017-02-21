The Miami Dolphins have apparently received a boost to their receiving corps.

According to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have acquired tight end Julius Thomas from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins are acquiring TE Julius Thomas for a late-round 2017 draft pick. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 20, 2017

Thomas, who signed with the Jaguars in the 2015 off-season, underwhelmed after creating a name for himself across the NFL during his tenure with the Denver Broncos (2011-14), of which included two-straight Pro Bowl appearances (2013-14). In his two seasons in Jacksonville, Thomas played in just 21 games and failed to record more than 500 receiving yards in either season. His touchdowns also severely decreased, with the 28-year-old recording just nine TDs in comparison to the 24 he scored with the Broncos.

In a separate transaction between the two teams, Salguero reports that the Dolphins traded left tackle Branden Albert to the Jaguars in exchange for a conditional late-round 2018 draft pick.

Albert, 32, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins after being selected 15th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 draft. A veteran of nine seasons, Albert has played in two Pro Bowls (2013 & 2015).