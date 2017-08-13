Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee has been carted off after suffering a non-contact leg injury at practice according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

WR Marqise Lee's right leg is the injured leg, not his left. He has been put on a cart and is being taken from... https://t.co/huUJX3NlRQ — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 13, 2017

The injury is not expected to be serious reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, tweeting it "looked a lot worse than it was." He is still being evaluated.

#Jaguars WR Marqise Lee, who was carted off today, did not suffer a serious injury, source said. Looked a lot worse than it was. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2017

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette also sustained a leg injury according to Adam Schefter but it appears to be less serious. Marrone said the team intends to be "careful with him."

Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette suffered a foot injury and HC Doug Marrone said team intends to be "careful with him." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2017

In 16 games for the Jags last year, Lee had 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns.