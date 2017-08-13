1h ago
Report: Jags' WR Lee carted off at practice
TSN.ca Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee has been carted off after suffering a non-contact leg injury at practice according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.
The injury is not expected to be serious reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, tweeting it "looked a lot worse than it was." He is still being evaluated.
Rookie running back Leonard Fournette also sustained a leg injury according to Adam Schefter but it appears to be less serious. Marrone said the team intends to be "careful with him."
In 16 games for the Jags last year, Lee had 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns.