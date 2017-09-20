TIL: Jay Z has forced his way into the sports world

Jay-Z does not appear to be interested in joining his wife on the list of Super Bowl halftime performers.

According to TheSource.com, the NFL reached out the rapper, who boasts more than 100 million record sales, for the headline spot at Super Bowl LII but he declined the invitation.

When asked for comment by NBC's ProFootballTalk, the league said no decisions have been made.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT by email. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

Jay-Z's wife Beyonce headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans and returned to the stage at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

TheSource points out Jay-Z has publically supported quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains without an NFL job.

Super Bowl LII will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Lady Gaga headlined Super Bowl LI in February.